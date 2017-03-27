a Sanctuarya threat sparks response f...

a Sanctuarya threat sparks response from Southern California cities

10 hrs ago

While U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions warned sanctuary cities Monday that they could lose some federal funding if they didn't cooperate with immigration officials, experts and local officials said California cities are already complying with federal law. Sessions' statement echoed President Donald Trump's campaign pledge to “defund” sanctuary cities, which are typically defined as those that largely do not pursue immigration-related enforcement.

Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

