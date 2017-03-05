A proposed California license plate is a subtle nod to abortion rights and to a slain hero
George Tiller, who provided late term abortions, was murdered in his Wichita, Kan., church in 2009 by a Christian extremist. "Trust women" was the physician's motto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,181
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,448
|funeral
|15 hr
|kyman
|1
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|16 hr
|Swimmer101
|29
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|19 hr
|America United
|16
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|20 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Obama has fingers in the WIRETAPPING OF trump t...
|Sat
|Doug
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC