6 guards injured at Northern California prison riot

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says an inmate attacked an officer Wednesday in the dining hall and about 30 other prisoners rushed to the scene and began punching and kicking the officers and hurled food trays or broke them over the heads of staff. Four correctional officers were treated for minor cuts and bruises and a correctional counselor was treated for a broken thumb.

