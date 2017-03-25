25 rescued after boat takes on water off Southern California
Twenty-five passengers and crewmembers are safely ashore after a charter fishing boat took on water off Southern California during the weekend. The Coast Guard says its San Diego operations center received a distress call from the 63-foot vessel Truline at 2:51 a.m. Sunday, reporting it struck a submerged object near San Clemente Island.
