1st Sex Reassignment Inmate Says Wome...

1st Sex Reassignment Inmate Says Women's Prison Is 'Torture'

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

The first U.S. inmate to have taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgery says she's been mistreated since being transferred to a California women's prison, where she now has a beard and mustache because officials have denied her a razor. In a hand-written federal court filing, convicted killer Shiloh Heavenly Quine called her new housing at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla a "torture unit."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec... 5 min USA lady 6
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min Jacques Ottawa 239,223
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 3 hr Logic 101 26
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Bbzzoo 63,543
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) Tue Liberals are dumb 16,064
News Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on Tue 07 Mustang 12
News Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang... Tue Manasah 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC