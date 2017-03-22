1st Sex Reassignment Inmate Says Women's Prison Is 'Torture'

The first U.S. inmate to have taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgery says she's been mistreated since being transferred to a California women's prison, where she now has a beard and mustache because officials have denied her a razor. In a hand-written federal court filing, convicted killer Shiloh Heavenly Quine called her new housing at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla a "torture unit."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.