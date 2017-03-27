1st sex reassignment inmate gets razo...

1st sex reassignment inmate gets razor, other property

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The first U.S. inmate to have taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgery again has access to a razor after she complained that she was being forced to grow a beard and mustache in a women's prison, a state corrections official said Tuesday. Shiloh Quine was recently moved into the general inmate population at the Central California Women's Facility, said corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton.

