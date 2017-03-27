1st sex reassignment inmate gets razor, other property
The first U.S. inmate to have taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgery again has access to a razor after she complained that she was being forced to grow a beard and mustache in a women's prison, a state corrections official said Tuesday. Shiloh Quine was recently moved into the general inmate population at the Central California Women's Facility, said corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|3 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|vav vav vav
|239,606
|Felony charges for two Californians who secretl...
|1 hr
|Jedimaster of All
|2
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|1 hr
|Jedimaster of All
|164
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Mothra
|63,581
|Lottery
|6 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|1
|california has got to be the stupidest state in...
|6 hr
|A mystery to me
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC