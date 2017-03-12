12 books later, See tells how holiday letter launched career

If she'd just stuck with her plan to write that family Christmas letter back in the early 1990s, Lisa See might still be reviewing bestselling novels instead of writing them. But the 1995 publication of "On Gold Mountain," an acclaimed history of Chinese migration to California that draws largely from her family's colorful experiences, turned the former West Coast correspondent for Publishers Weekly into one of Los Angeles' most prominent writers.

