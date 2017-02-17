Widespread flights canceled as rain, winds whip Southern California
Today's much-hyped storm has slugged Southern California with its first fierce wave - dousing the region, postponing events, snarling traffic and cancelling commercial flights. Just after 10 a.m., the National Weather Service reported that rainfall amounts are approaching half an inch in Canoga Park, Agoura Hills and much of the San Fernando Valley, and in the Los Angeles County mountains.
