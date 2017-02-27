Why isn't best actress nominee Portman at the Oscars?
Natalie Portman will miss the 2017 Oscars on Sunday and the Spirit Awards the day prior because of her pregnancy. Portman was nominated for both award for her starring role in Jackie.
