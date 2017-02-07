A tumour weighing more than nine stone has been removed from a man who had been told by doctors he was just fat. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/breakingnews/offbeat/weight-over-as-man-told-he-was-just-fat-has-9st-tumour-removed-35430191.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/breakingnews/offbeat/article35430190.ece/3118c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-2ffddbbe-d571-44cb-8b90-3a51dcd6c39c_I1.jpg A tumour weighing more than nine stone has been removed from a man who had been told by doctors he was just fat.

