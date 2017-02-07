Weight over as man told he was 'just fat' has 9st tumour removed
A tumour weighing more than nine stone has been removed from a man who had been told by doctors he was just fat. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/breakingnews/offbeat/weight-over-as-man-told-he-was-just-fat-has-9st-tumour-removed-35430191.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/breakingnews/offbeat/article35430190.ece/3118c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-2ffddbbe-d571-44cb-8b90-3a51dcd6c39c_I1.jpg A tumour weighing more than nine stone has been removed from a man who had been told by doctors he was just fat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Duh
|237,259
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|5 min
|ThomasA
|10
|Cruz/sanders on cnn
|54 min
|okiady
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Mothra
|63,157
|Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Michelle Glendale CA
|20
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|2 hr
|jaykayel
|21
|Doctor Removes 130-Pound Tumor From Mississippi...
|5 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC