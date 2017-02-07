Weight over as man told he was 'just ...

Weight over as man told he was 'just fat' has 9st tumour removed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

A tumour weighing more than nine stone has been removed from a man who had been told by doctors he was just fat. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/breakingnews/offbeat/weight-over-as-man-told-he-was-just-fat-has-9st-tumour-removed-35430191.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/breakingnews/offbeat/article35430190.ece/3118c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-2ffddbbe-d571-44cb-8b90-3a51dcd6c39c_I1.jpg A tumour weighing more than nine stone has been removed from a man who had been told by doctors he was just fat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Duh 237,259
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... 5 min ThomasA 10
Cruz/sanders on cnn 54 min okiady 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Mothra 63,157
Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11) 1 hr Michelle Glendale CA 20
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 2 hr jaykayel 21
News Doctor Removes 130-Pound Tumor From Mississippi... 5 hr Parden Pard 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,651,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC