Water levels fall at threatened California dam as 200K evacuated

Water levels have reportedly started to fall at the Oroville Dam, where officials ordered nearly 200,000 people to evacuate to safer ground, as the country's tallest dam threatened to release uncontrolled floodwaters downstream. Lake Oroville, which is located 75 miles north of Sacramento and about 25 miles southeast of Chico, is one of California's largest manmade lakes, and it swelled as a result of a month of heavy rains that battered the region.

