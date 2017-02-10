Water flow slowing over emergency spillway at tallest US dam
Jason Newton, of the Department of Water Resources, takes a picture of water going over the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Water started flowing over the emergency spillway, at the nation's tallest dam, for the first time Saturday morning after erosion damaged the Northern California dam's main spillway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|District 1
|238,147
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|3 hr
|Suxie Dixiz
|8
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|OzRitz
|63,232
|Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T...
|14 hr
|Its easier than y...
|5
|Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12)
|Sat
|BlehTheNeko
|34
|Pope Francis
|Sat
|Wildchild
|1
|Get ready to start hearing this new Northern Ca...
|Sat
|Californey
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC