Violent storm expected to roar into Southern California

14 hrs ago

Southern California is on target for a violent storm that will blow through the region starting Thursday, likely causing urban flooding and wind damage, according to the National Weather Service. “It feels really nice outside now, but that's deceiving because a big storm is coming,” said Alex Tardy, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

