Victor Davis Hanson: California goes Confederate
More than 60 percent of California voters went for Hillary Clinton - a margin of more than 4 million votes over Donald Trump. “Calexit” supporters brag that they will have enough signatures to qualify for a ballot measure calling for California's secession from the United States.
California Discussions
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|237,841
|Maxine Waters: 'The tea party can go straight t... (Aug '11)
|44 min
|Julia
|12
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,187
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|2 hr
|Say What
|19
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|3 hr
|okiady
|2
|California Scraps John Wayne Day Due To His Rac... (Apr '16)
|Thu
|ThomasA
|34
|California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra: 'We have ...
|Thu
|Truth
|6
