US panel warns Trump ditching One-China policy is 'exceedingly dangerous'
The Trump administration shouldn't abandon long-standing US policy on the status of Taiwan, a prominent panel of China specialists said Tuesday, calling such a move "exceedingly dangerous." Before taking office, President Donald Trump questioned Washington's "one China policy" that shifted diplomatic recognition from self-governing Taiwan to China in 1979.
