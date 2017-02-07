US panel warns Trump ditching One-Chi...

US panel warns Trump ditching One-China policy is 'exceedingly dangerous'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

The Trump administration shouldn't abandon long-standing US policy on the status of Taiwan, a prominent panel of China specialists said Tuesday, calling such a move "exceedingly dangerous." Before taking office, President Donald Trump questioned Washington's "one China policy" that shifted diplomatic recognition from self-governing Taiwan to China in 1979.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 53 min Drip403 63,159
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Cakes1524 237,270
News Doctor Removes 130-Pound Tumor From Mississippi... 3 hr Rick Perry s Closet 3
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... 8 hr ThomasA 10
Cruz/sanders on cnn 9 hr okiady 1
Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11) 9 hr Michelle Glendale CA 20
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 10 hr jaykayel 21
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC