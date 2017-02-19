Two dead in California as 'weather bo...

Two dead in California as 'weather bomb' wreaks havoc

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

In downtown Los Angeles, Uber driver John Kim anticipated extra business from people not wanting to walk even short distances in the rain. "The afternoon commute is going to be a mess", an Oxnard National Weather Service meteorologist, Kathy Hoxsie, said via the Los Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 237,279
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 5 hr Geezer 80
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 9 hr Solarman 25
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Well Well 63,270
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... 15 hr kyman 3
News 24 military medals stolen during California dam... 22 hr Ashley 2
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... 23 hr Ramrod87 12
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,010,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC