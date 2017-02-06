Trump threatens to defund 'out of control' California
President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal funds from "out of control" California if the state declares itself a sanctuary state. "If we have to, we'll defund," Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Bill O'Reilly before the Super Bowl.
