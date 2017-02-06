Trump threatens to defund 'out of con...

Trump threatens to defund 'out of control' California

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal funds from "out of control" California if the state declares itself a sanctuary state. "If we have to, we'll defund," Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Bill O'Reilly before the Super Bowl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Julia 236,855
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... 30 min ThomasA 7
News Lawyer: Iranian family thrilled baby to be trea... 2 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Dennis Elbow - Re... 63,141
News GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts o... 5 hr Le Jimbo 11
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 12 hr Dudley 16
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 21 hr WasteWater 77
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC