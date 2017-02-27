Trump provides excitement for California Republicans, but at home there's less to cheer about
San Diego Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric attends the California Republican Party convention Saturday in Sacramento. They toasted their airy new downtown headquarters with views of the Capitol and decorated with pictures of Ronald Reagan and other memorabilia from the party's storied history in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|59 min
|WelbyMD
|237,840
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|2 hr
|Say What
|56
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Rshermr
|63,403
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|20 hr
|Oklady
|13
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Well Well
|15
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Feb 22
|Battle Tested
|97
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC