Transients plead guilty to 2 Northern California murders
Two young transients have pleaded guilty to killing a Canadian tourist who was camping in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and a yoga teacher walking his dog in 2015. Two young transients have pleaded guilty to killing a Canadian tourist who was camping in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and a yoga teacher walking his dog in 2015.
