Traffic study ranks Los Angeles as world's most clogged city
When it comes to getting stuck in traffic on the way to and from work, Los Angeles leads the world. Drivers in the car-crazy California metropolis spent 104 hours each driving in congestion during peak travel periods last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Dr Guru
|237,332
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|1 hr
|Battle Tested
|85
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|2 hr
|Waco1910
|4
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|2 hr
|Waco1910
|26
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Rshermr
|63,271
|24 military medals stolen during California dam...
|Sun
|Ashley
|2
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Sun
|Ramrod87
|12
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC