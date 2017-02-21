Top StoryGang member accused in officer's slaying was on probation

A California criminal justice reform initiative played no role in the length of the prison sentence of a gang member who is accused of shooting two police officers, one of whom died, officials said Tuesday. Michael Christopher Mejia, 26, was arrested Monday after Whittier police officer Keith Boyer was fatally shot and Officer Patrick Hazell was wounded as they responded to the site of a traffic accident Mejia was involved in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News 4 Charleston.