Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitical Californians Into Protesters
There are 2 comments on the Daily Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitical Californians Into Protesters.
Until recently, Paul Smith didn't consider himself much of an activist. But he woke up hours before sunrise on Saturday to attend his first town hall meeting.
#1 12 hrs ago
The idiots should be paying attention to all of the true and valid criticism of Obamacare. Many of us cannot afford it. It's like being robbed by insurance companies with the cronie government acting like a gangster protection racket.
#2 12 hrs ago
Maybe if they worked instead of protesting, they'd have money to buy good insurance, or pay for their medical needs. Obviously, they prefer to remain parasites. The majority of Californians especially, are getting their insurance paid by subsidies from other working people's taxes. Instead of following good health practices, they follow weakness and depravity in their lives, which invites disease and body failures. Then, the Democrat collusion bailing out insurance companies encourages them to go on more and more pharmaceuticals, which keeps them ill, creates new illnesses creating need for more drugs, which get paid by their neighbor's taxes. It's a self-imposed rat maze of dependency and deluded concepts of entitlement. Obamacare was a temporary bailout of the insurance industries causing redundant health care facility cutbacks and failures. It was designed to inflate costs and fail.
