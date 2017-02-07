Thousands of workers in California ex...

Thousands of workers in California exposed to elevated lead levels

6 hrs ago

More than 6,000 California workers in munitions, manufacturing and other industries have elevated levels of lead in their blood that could cause serious health problems, according to a new report from the state's public health agency. The report, containing the results of tests conducted between 2012 and 2014, comes as the state's workplace health and safety agency, Cal/OSHA, is considering a major update of its safety standards for workplace lead exposure for the first time in decades.

