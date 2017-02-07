Thousands of workers in California exposed to elevated lead levels
More than 6,000 California workers in munitions, manufacturing and other industries have elevated levels of lead in their blood that could cause serious health problems, according to a new report from the state's public health agency. The report, containing the results of tests conducted between 2012 and 2014, comes as the state's workplace health and safety agency, Cal/OSHA, is considering a major update of its safety standards for workplace lead exposure for the first time in decades.
