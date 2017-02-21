Thousands evacuated from their homes, highways closed as floods inundate Northern California
At least 14,000 residents have been evacuated from homes in San Jose, California, where floodwaters have inundated homes and forced the shutdown of a major freeway. Officials say U.S. 101 is closed in both directions early Wednesday south of San Francisco because of water across lanes.
