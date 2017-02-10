The price to visit Disneyland and California Adventure is going up
The price to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure – for either a day or with a year's pass – is going up again. Effective Sunday, it will cost $97 to go to one of the parks on Value days, the lowest-priced days of the year, up $2.
