The price to visit Disneyland and California Adventure is going up

15 hrs ago

The price to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure – for either a day or with a year's pass – is going up again. Effective Sunday, it will cost $97 to go to one of the parks on Value days, the lowest-priced days of the year, up $2.

