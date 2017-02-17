The Latest: Voluntary evacuations asked in California town

A California Highway Patrol officer investigates the scene near a sink hole that swallowed a tractor trailer and a San Bernardino County Fire Department fire engine on southbound Interstate 15, just south of Highway 138, in the Cajon Pass, Calif., on Friday, Feb., 17, 2017. A powerful Pacific storm blew into Southern and Central California on Friday with wind-driven heavy rains that downed power lines and disrupted hundreds of flights at airports.

