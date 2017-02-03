The Latest: Uncertainty surrounds Trump's voter fraud probe
In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Schwarzenegger over ratings for "Celebrity Apprentice," the show Trump once hosted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|236,582
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,120
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|4 hr
|Gomer twohats
|76
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|4 hr
|just a number
|2
|Calif. Groundhog Is a Tortoise
|8 hr
|Spirit67_
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|10 hr
|Dudley
|14
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|15 hr
|Rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC