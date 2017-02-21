The Latest: Suspect in slaying may have been high on drugs
On Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, Boyer was answering a report of a traffic accident when he was shot and killed, auth... . Authorities investigate the scene after a deadly shooting in Whitter, Calif., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|31 min
|Dr Guru
|237,612
|'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe...
|45 min
|MAGA2016
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Julia
|63,299
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|9 hr
|Battle Tested
|94
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|13 hr
|Say What
|28
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|17 hr
|USA-1
|8
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|17 hr
|USA-1
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC