The Latest: Storm aiming for Californ...

The Latest: Storm aiming for California renews flood fears

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

The first outer rain bands from a storm headed to Northern California are bringing light rain, wind and renewed warnings of possible flooding. Forecasters say a powerful Pacific storm will reach the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday night and move to the already soggy Central Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min Rogue Scholar 05 237,294
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 8 hr Geezer 80
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 12 hr Solarman 25
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Well Well 63,270
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... 18 hr kyman 3
News 24 military medals stolen during California dam... Sun Ashley 2
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Sun Ramrod87 12
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,486 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC