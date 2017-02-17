The Latest: Officer killed responding to traffic accident

Whittier Police Chief Jeff Piper, center right, along with an honor guard wheel the gurney with a fallen officer's body at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. A California police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday while they were trying to help a man who had been in a traffic accident in Whittier, officials said.

