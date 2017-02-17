The Latest: Officer killed responding to traffic accident
Whittier Police Chief Jeff Piper, center right, along with an honor guard wheel the gurney with a fallen officer's body at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. A California police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday while they were trying to help a man who had been in a traffic accident in Whittier, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|JRB
|237,353
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Gore the Bore
|63,273
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|8 hr
|Battle Tested
|92
|Pope Francis
|9 hr
|USA-1
|2
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|14 hr
|Waco1910
|4
|California braces for a new round of storms
|14 hr
|Waco1910
|2
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|19 hr
|Waco1910
|4
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC