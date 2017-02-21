The Latest: California dam with earthquake concerns is full
Water managers in a California community say they're taking advantage of a break in storms to draw down water from behind a dam that is full, causing a creek to overflow and flood parts of San Jose. Jim Fiedler of the Santa Clara Valley Water District said Wednesday that Anderson Dam is full.
