The Latest: California asks Trump for federal evacuation aid
The Latest on problems with an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam : Gov. Jerry Brown is asking the Trump administration for federal assistance in responding to a potential failure of a spillway at the Oroville Dam in Northern California. In a letter to President Donald Trump released Monday, Brown asks for help for the three Northern California counties affected.
