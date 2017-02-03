The Latest: Brothers with 'canceled' stamp to arrive Monday

Lebanon's National News Agency says airlines operating out of Beirut international airport have begun allowing residents of the seven majority Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban to... An attorney for two Yemeni brothers denied entry into the U.S. under President Donald Trump's travel ban says the pair will be reunited with their family at Dulles International Airport Travelers from the seven Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump are enjoying tearful reunions with loved ones in the U.S. now that the ban has been swept aside Travelers from the seven Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump are enjoying tearful reunions with loved ones in the U.S. now that the ban has been swept aside A south-central Idaho judge has ordered a 19-year-old man not to have sex with anyone except the person he's married to as part of his sentencing for ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.