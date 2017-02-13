Tens of thousands evacuate as dam fai...

Tens of thousands evacuate as dam failures loom in California

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The risk of failure at the Lake Oroville emergency spillway prompted tens of thousands of people to evacuate in Yuba and Sutter counties on Sunday evening, the Marysville Appeal-Democrat reported. Lake Oroville, about 150 miles north of San Francisco, had water levels so high than an emergency spillway was used Saturday for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min Jacques le plus l... 237,854
Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13) 43 min Joe 28
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Pete 63,242
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 16 hr Redneck123copeskoal 21
News Trump Is Suddenly Recognized As The President I... 17 hr Pessimistic1 2
News Joe Guzzardi: Sacramento Ignores U.S. Citizens,... 17 hr tomin cali 1
News Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal... 18 hr Dutch Boy 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC