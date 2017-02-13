Tens of thousands evacuate as dam failures loom in California

The risk of failure at the Lake Oroville emergency spillway prompted tens of thousands of people to evacuate in Yuba and Sutter counties on Sunday evening, the Marysville Appeal-Democrat reported. Lake Oroville, about 150 miles north of San Francisco, had water levels so high than an emergency spillway was used Saturday for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.