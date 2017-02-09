Strongest storms hits already soggy Northern California
Department of Water Resources workers and members of the media watch as up to 20,000 cubic feet per second of water is released over the damaged spillway on Wednesday in Oroville The Department of Water Resources said the erosion at Lake Oroville does not pose a threat to the earthen dam or public safety, and the reservoir has plenty of capacity to handle the continuing rain. GUERNEVILLE >> The strongest of this week's drenching storms moved ashore Thursday in Northern California, raising the risk of flooding and mudslides in the region of already soggy hillsides and swollen rivers.
