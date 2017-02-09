Strongest storms hits already soggy N...

Strongest storms hits already soggy Northern California

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Department of Water Resources workers and members of the media watch as up to 20,000 cubic feet per second of water is released over the damaged spillway on Wednesday in Oroville The Department of Water Resources said the erosion at Lake Oroville does not pose a threat to the earthen dam or public safety, and the reservoir has plenty of capacity to handle the continuing rain. GUERNEVILLE >> The strongest of this week's drenching storms moved ashore Thursday in Northern California, raising the risk of flooding and mudslides in the region of already soggy hillsides and swollen rivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min WelbyMD 237,569
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Brian_G 63,168
News California Scraps John Wayne Day Due To His Rac... (Apr '16) 2 hr ThomasA 34
News California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra: 'We have ... 5 hr Truth 6
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 9 hr kirton 12
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... 12 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
GD california leaders 20 hr Reality Dissolving 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,223 • Total comments across all topics: 278,711,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC