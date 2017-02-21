Storm-lashed California roads, dams c...

Storm-lashed California roads, dams could cost $1B to fix

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The bill to repair California's roadways hammered by floods and rockslide... . FILE--This Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, shows erosion caused when overflow water cascaded down the emergency spillway, right, of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 20 min District 1 237,653
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 32 min Long Island Liberal 63,378
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 47 min Say What 37
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) 7 hr Well Well 15
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) Fri katy88 23
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Thu kyman 10
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Battle Tested 97
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC