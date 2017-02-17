Storm heads to Southern California, m...

Storm heads to Southern California, more rain expected near Oroville Dam

Read more: WOI

The next wave of torrential downpour is expected to hit Southern California by daybreak Friday as northern parts of the state brace for whether the Oroville Dam can withstand more rain this weekend. Flash flood watches affecting more than 21 million people are in effect for Los Angeles, Ventura and Southern Santa Barbara counties, the National Weather Service said.

