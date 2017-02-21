Storm-battered California roads to co...

Storm-battered California roads to cost $600 million to fix

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The bill to repair California's roadways hammered by floods and rockslides in an onslaught of storms this winter has reached nearly $600 million, more than double what the state budgeted for such emergencies, and the costs are mounting for other badly damaged infrastructure just two months into 2017. Recent storms buckled a section of highway in the Sierra Nevada between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe, causing the shoulder to collapse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 20 min District 1 237,653
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 32 min Long Island Liberal 63,378
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 48 min Say What 37
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) 7 hr Well Well 15
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) Fri katy88 23
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Thu kyman 10
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Battle Tested 97
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC