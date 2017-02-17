Southern California rain eases; north facing renewed storm
A powerful Pacific storm blew into southern and central California on Friday, unleashing wind-driven heavy r... . In this image released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a large eucalyptus tree toppled onto carport damaging vehicles in Goleta, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
