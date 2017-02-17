Southern California faces powerful storm

Southern California faces powerful storm

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Wet weather returned to California on Thursday with the first in a new series of rainstorms moving across the northern half of the state while the south awaited a storm that forecasters said could be the strongest in years if not decades. Rain, accompanied by heavy winds, pelted the San Francisco Bay Area, where Marin and Napa counties logged up to an inch of precipitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr Scrutiny 237,076
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) 5 hr Now_What- 7,056
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu carmino seranni 63,268
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Dangerous Dan 7
Erik Swalwell Treasonous Frauding Drug Dealer D... Wed Plots 1
News Joe Guzzardi: Sacramento Ignores U.S. Citizens,... Tue ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 4
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Feb 14 ThomasA 22
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC