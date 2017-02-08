Soaked Northern California sees flood warnings
SAN FRANCISCO >> Avalanche, flood and wind warnings were in place again Wednesday as another powerful storm moved into Northern California a day after heavy rains deluged homes and caused rockslides that shut down highways and bridges. The National Weather Service said the risk of flooding was high north of San Francisco along the swollen Russian River, which overtopped its banks during a series of storms last month.
