Shortage puts more unqualified teache...

Shortage puts more unqualified teachers in classrooms, survey says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

The number of underprepared teachers working in California's public school classrooms has more than doubled in just three years, a key indicator that the teacher shortage continues to worsen, according to a new report from the Learning Policy Institute. For the 2015-16 school year, California issued 10,200 intern credentials, permits and waivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min Jacques le plus l... 238,042
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Wall specialist 63,201
News Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12) Sat BlehTheNeko 34
News Pope Francis Sat Wildchild 1
News Get ready to start hearing this new Northern Ca... Sat Californey 1
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Sat ThomasA 20
News Maxine Waters: 'The tea party can go straight t... (Aug '11) Sat RustyS 15
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Earthquake
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,560 • Total comments across all topics: 278,791,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC