Sensible way to speed up road repairs
As Sacramento continues to fiddle over addressing California's massive and worsening deficiencies in highway and road repair, Assemblyman Marc Steinorth, R-Rancho Cucamonga, has once again introduced common-sense legislation with the potential to ease some of the problems. Assembly Bill 278 calls for exempting existing roads and highways that have already been reviewed pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act from additional reviews before maintenance and repair work can be done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Duh
|237,155
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|2 hr
|dewjack01
|8
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|rose
|14
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|3 hr
|Well Well
|19
|Lawyer: Iranian family thrilled baby to be trea...
|3 hr
|Juices2444
|4
|What is your MotherÂ’s Favorite?
|3 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Squirtss3086
|63,154
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC