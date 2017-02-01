Self-driving car prototypes need less...

Self-driving car prototypes need less human help, data show

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Self-driving car prototypes appear to be getting better at negotiating California streets and highways without a human backup driver intervening, according to data made public Wednesday by California transportation regulators. The data reflect safety-related incidents reported by 11 companies that have been testing more than 100 vehicles on public roads, primarily in the Silicon Valley neighborhoods where the technology has grown up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Horacio 236,076
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 1 hr Political Atheist 2
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 1 hr Retribution 46
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 2 hr Rosa_Winkel 61,396
News Intelligence committee led by Californians inve... 3 hr Latter Day Taints 22
Adult Ed Guides of Sexual Nature 6 hr Dud 2
News Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08) 6 hr Michael Pacer 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,235 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC