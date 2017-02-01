Schwarzenegger fires back at Trump's ...

Schwarzenegger fires back at Trump's - Pray for Arnold' dig

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

POTUS asks National Prayer Breakfast crowd to "pray for Arnold," so the former California governor asks for Trump's job This combination of pictures created on January 06, 2017 shows recent pictures of US actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and US President Elect Donald Trump. As Donald Trump readies to move into the Oval Office, Arnold Schwarzenegger has steppedas host of the reality show "Celebrity Apprentice".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Dale 236,332
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 min carmino seranni 63,071
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 2 hr bottlecap 8
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 5 hr Retribution 62
News Calif. Groundhog Is a Tortoise 9 hr Bryan Fischer s H... 1
News California Governor Jerry Brown stands up to Tr... 22 hr Illegal - a way o... 8
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Buzz Brain 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC