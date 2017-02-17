Roads closed, flights canceled as rai...

Roads closed, flights canceled as rain roars through Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

The long-promised “monster” storm is delivering as promised – postponing events, canceling commercial flights, closing roads and prompting flash flood warnings. In early afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Oxnard and Ventura areas effective until 4 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Zippohead 237,135
News 24 military medals stolen during California dam... 1 hr Battle Tested 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... 8 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
California Wine Events -March 2017 22 hr howefortunate 1
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Fri Now_What- 7,056
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu carmino seranni 63,268
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Dangerous Dan 7
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC