Roads closed, flights canceled as rain roars through Southern California
The long-promised “monster” storm is delivering as promised – postponing events, canceling commercial flights, closing roads and prompting flash flood warnings. In early afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Oxnard and Ventura areas effective until 4 p.m. Friday.
