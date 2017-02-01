Rise in STDs across Southern Californ...

Rise in STDs across Southern California has officials on alert

Public health officials throughout Southern California are grappling with alarming increases in syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia that are part of a national epidemic. In 2015, total combined cases of the three sexually transmitted diseases reached an all-time high, according to a late-2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

