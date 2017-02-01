Rise in STDs across Southern California has officials on alert
Public health officials throughout Southern California are grappling with alarming increases in syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia that are part of a national epidemic. In 2015, total combined cases of the three sexually transmitted diseases reached an all-time high, according to a late-2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
