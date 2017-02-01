Red, blue states split over Trump's '...

Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary city' order

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

President Donald Trump's promised crackdown on "sanctuary cities" has triggered divergent actions from blue and red states, revealing the deep national divide on immigration as some move to follow his order and others break with the U.S. government to protect immigrants in the country illegally. California, the nation's largest state, is pushing for a statewide sanctuary that would prohibit law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, while a fellow U.S.-Mexico border state, Texas, is seeking to withhold funding from cities with the policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min District 1 236,285
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 2 hr Battle Tested 52
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 2 hr Listen 6
News California Governor Jerry Brown stands up to Tr... 7 hr Illegal - a way o... 8
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,054
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 17 hr Buzz Brain 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 21 hr Rosa_Winkel 61,392
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC