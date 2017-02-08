Records show officials visited Oakland warehouse before fire

Police officers responded to complaints of a raucous "rave" at a California warehouse illegally used as an entertainment venue and residence two years before a late-night fire at the venue killed 36 partygoers, documents released by the city Wednesday showed. The documents also showed that police and other city officials responded to numerous calls for service before the so-called Ghost Ship fire on the night of Dec. 2. One tenant told an officer who went to the warehouse in February 2015 that the building in Oakland was an unlicensed residence.

