Record $466 million spent on Californ...

Record $466 million spent on California ballot measures

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo, Proposition 61 backers attend a rally supporting the proposition in downtown Los Angeles. Campaign committees raised a record $466 million to influence proposals on the 2016 ballot in California from legalizing marijuana to limiting prescription drug prices, according to an Associated Press analysis of campaign finance documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 30 min Born in the USA 60
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Elva 236,366
News Calif. Groundhog Is a Tortoise 1 hr Bryan Fischer s H... 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr The real Al Gore 63,070
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 9 hr Listen 6
News California Governor Jerry Brown stands up to Tr... 14 hr Illegal - a way o... 8
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Buzz Brain 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC